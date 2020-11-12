Another Trump Shit Show

I was disgusted by the article (“Out of the Frying Pan Into the Fire,” EW 11-5) about the BLM protest in Creswell that turned into yet another Trump supporters shit show.

I am disgusted by the Trump supporters who continually show their ignorance and who don’t appear to understand the meaning of democracy or the rights of people to peacefully protest.

The picture above the article tells that story all too well: ignorant, white people making crude gestures, trying to intimidate peaceful protesters who have a difference of opinion with them rather than trying to have any kind of civil discourse. These people are a disgrace to our community and to our country.

Marion Sproul

Eugene