Best Distillery 

1. Heritage Distilling Company 110 Madison St. 541-357-4431. HeritageDistilling.com.

2. Thinking Tree Spirits 88 Jackson St. 541-515-6993. ThinkingTreeSpirits.com.

3. Swallowtail Spirits 111 Main St. Springfield. 541-357-5951. SwallowTailSpirits.com.

Based out of Gate Harbor, Washington, Heritage Distillers operates its third location in Eugene, focusing on rum production. “We focus on raw materials from our area,” says manager Jessica Reeves. Heritage distills several variations of vodka, gin, bourbon, whiskey, rye and rum at its different locations, but its best seller is Brown Sugar Bourbon. The Brown Sugar Bourbon won best flavored whiskey two years in a row at the World Whiskey Awards in London (2018-2019). During the COVID-19 era, Heritage also makes hand sanitizer.

Heritage’s space is open, comfortable and professional with a large selection of spirits for purchase, as well as T-shirts, jackets, hats, glasses and other merchandise. At the beginning of COVID-19 they were retail only, however they have opened back up for cocktail service and the food cart Nosh serves bar food and snacks.