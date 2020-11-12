1. Tre Stewart Boop Troop Eugene

2. Camilla Mortensen Eugene Weekly

3. Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick The Register-Guard

Tre Stewart describes himself as “string cheese,” saying he gets pulled in so many directions. And that makes sense for the DJ and journalist who developed recognition in the community by live streaming protests. Stewart also won second place for best photographer, though he was a little confused by that nomination being that he isn’t a photographer.

“It feels pretty good to have people recognize the work I put in,” Stewart says. He became a well known figure after he started filming the Black Lives Matter movement in Eugene. Now, he is known during the weekdays as “Boop Daddy,” hitting the streets to live stream protests for Boop Troop Eugene. On Sunday nights, he becomes DJ Stoggrd at Cowfish in downtown Eugene. As bars open up, Stewart looks forward to playing more gigs.

Living this double life has been difficult for Stewart. There are long hours, late nights and violence. “It’s been stressful, exciting, happy, sad,” he says. “It’s been a lot because of everything we’ve experienced and the name we’ve made for ourselves.”

Best Of voters also recognized EW editor Camilla Mortensen and Register-Guard reporter Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick for best journalist, no doubt because of their work of producing quality community journalism. — Taylor Perse