1. CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) 341 E. 12th Ave. 541-342-8255. WhiteBirdClinic.org/Cahoots.

2. FOOD For Lane County 770 Bailey Hill Rd. 541-343-2822. FoodforLaneCounty.org.

3. Greenhill Humane Society 88530 Green Hill Rd. 541-689-1503. Green-Hill.org.

In a year where CAHOOTS has been in the national spotlight, it only seems fitting that the crisis intervention program would win for best nonprofit and best program for the homeless. Alongside the beloved organization, Program Coordinator Ebony Morgan receives the title of best health care worker. For Morgan, this work is everything.

“To be a part of a successful mental and health care program and to be able to provide crisis intervention everywhere is a really powerful thing.” She says it is also inspiring that people across the country are looking to CAHOOTS as a successful model for helping people in the community in need. Last year, the program responded to more than 24,000 calls and called for police backup only 250 times.

“People notice this work and it’s really inspiring because it’s promoting a humanistic approach and recognizing everyone around us is our neighbor,” Morgan says. “To be a part of that now is really exciting.”

As a nurse, Morgan says she was offered a job at a local hospital but turned it down because the work CAHOOTS does spoke to her more.

“It’s great to pour into the community and have them recognize that,” Morgan says.