Creswell Bakery. Photo by Jon Tunnell.

Best Out-Of-Town Restaurant (not in Eugene-Springfield)

Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on

1. Creswell Bakery 182 S. 2nd St., Creswell, 541-895-5885. CreswellBakery.com. 

2. King Estate 80854 Territorial Hwy., Lorane. 541-685-5189. KingEstate.com. 

3. Chief’s 91108 N. Willamette, Coburg. 541-342-3828. ChiefsBrewHouse.com.