Ta Ra RinPhoto by Adam Graves

Best Place for Takeout

Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on

1. Ta Ra Rin 1200 Oak St. 541-343-1230; 1250 Coburg Rd. 541-844-1032; 1410 Mohawk Blvd., Springfield, 541-505-8987. TaRaRinThai.com.

2. Café Yumm! Eugene: 860 E 13th Ave. 541-3349-9866; 1801 Willamette. 541-686-9866; 130 Oakway Ctr. 541-465-9866. 1005 Green Acres Rd. 541-684-9866. Springfield: 3340 Gateway St. 541-747-9866; 3333 RiverBend Dr. 541-736-9866. CafeYumm.com.

3. Tasty Thai 1308 Hilyard. 541-343-0165. TastyThaiCampus.com; 80 E. 29th Ave. 541-302-6444. TastyThaiKitchen.com.