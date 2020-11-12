CAHOOTS. Photo by Todd Cooper.

The Best Of Eugene 2020-2021

We’re going to be honest: 2020 has been exhausting. This year has seen a global pandemic, ongoing protests against police brutality and wildfires that ravaged our state. Throughout all this, the community has risen up to help each other out. So here’s our issue that celebrates the businesses, restaurants and people that make the Eugene area so great.

As always, we asked readers what they thought about us. You’re glad that this newspaper can still be free and have an events calendar, but to others that’s not good enough. They think we need to ramp up our reporting to more than once a week. To them, I say visit EugeneWeekly.com where we post things like public meeting reporting, breaking news and other stories. (It’s like the deleted scenes feature that is popular with the now archaic DVD format.)

Of course, we wouldn’t be doing a good job if everyone loved us. One “worst” thing about EW is that we’re too liberal (but not left enough for some) and someone isn’t happy with editor Camilla Mortensen’s sarcasm. However, we feel for the one person annoyed that they can’t collage the horoscope because the crossword puzzle is on the other side.

Although everyone should be a Best Of winner, we don’t have enough ink and paper. But what we do have is infinite space on the internet. Head over to EugeneWeekly.com (does a Beetlejuice-like figure appear if we say it one more time?) to read about more of the Best Of winners, and to find out who our staff picks are — you know, the things that our staff can’t shut up about. — Henry Houston

2020 Best of Eugene Staff Picks 

Written by EW-staff

Best Coffee 

Written by EW Staff

Best Veterinarian

Written by EW Staff

Best Outdoorsy Store

Written by EW Staff

Best Politician

Written by Taylor Perse

Best Classical Music Group

Written by Henry Houston

Best Recreation Space

Written by EW Staff

Best Food Cart

Written by EW Staff

Best Pizza

Written by Shane Hoffman

Best Health Care Worker

Written by EW Staff

Best Pho

Written by Malachi Murphy

Best Event Venue

Written by EW Staff

Best Massage or Physical Therapist

Written by EW Staff

Best Beer

Written by EW Staff

Best Sushi 

Written by Camilla Mortensen

Best Teacher/Professor

Written by EW Staff

Best Photographer

Written by EW-staff

Best Thai

Written by EW Staff

Best Distillery 

Written by Chandlor Henderson

Best Wine

Written by EW Staff

Best Civil Rights Leader

Written by Camilla Mortensen

Best Hair Stylist

Written by EW Staff

Best Cannabis Dispensary 

Written by Chandlor Henderson

Best Animal Advocates 

Written by EW Staff

Best Program for the Homeless 

Written by EW Staff

Best Bartender

Written by Chandlor Henderson

Best Yoga

Written by EW Staff

Best New Restaurant

Written by EW Staff

Best COVID-Adaptive Eatery

Written by EW Staff

Best Coffee Shop

Written by Jack Forrest

Best Desserts

Written by EW Staff

Best Bicycle Shop

Written by EW Staff

Best Local Food Market

Written by EW Staff

Best Bakery

Written by EW Staff

Best Barbershop

Written by Henry Houston

Best Comfort Food 

Written by Emily Topping

Best Vegetarian/Vegan

Written by EW Staff

Best Italian Food 

Written by Emily Topping

Best Artist

Written by EW Staff

Best Latin American Food

Written by EW Staff

Best Body Mod Business

Written by EW Staff

Best Indie Bookstore

Written by EW Staff

Best Thing About Surviving COVID-19 in Lane County

Written by Jack Forrest

Best Budtender

Written by Chandlor Henderson

Best Doughnuts 

Written by EW Staff

Best Secondhand Shop

Written by EW Staff

Best Cocktails

Written by EW Staff

Best Drag Queen 

Written by Camilla Mortensen

Best Local Band

Written by EW Staff

Best Actor/Actress

Written by Bob Keefer

Best Burger

Written by EW Staff

Best Meal Over $25

Written by EW Staff

Best Kombucha

Written by EW Staff

Best DJ (Club)

Written by EW Staff

Best Nonprofit

Written by Taylor Perse

Best Hot Wings 

Written by EW Staff

Best Chinese Food

Written by EW Staff

Best Thing About Eugene

Written by EW Staff

Best Sit-Down Restaurant To Go To After COVID

Written by Chandlor Henderson

Best Server

Written by EW Staff

Best Local Theater Company 

Written by Bob Keefer

Best DJ (Radio) 

Written by Henry Houston

Best Out-Of-Town Restaurant (not in Eugene-Springfield)

Written by EW Staff

Best Meal Under $10

Written by EW Staff

Best Singer-songwriter

Written by EW-staff

Best Hangover Breakfast

Written by EW Staff

Best Place for Takeout

Written by EW Staff

Best French Fries

Written by Henry Houston

Best Journalist

Written by Taylor Perse

Best Bar 

Written by EW Staff

Best Tech Company

Written by EW Staff