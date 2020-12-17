Don’t Like The Stimulus? Don’t Cash That Check

If Congress votes for another round of direct stimulus payments to Americans, and President Trump signs the bill into law and takes credit for it (as he certainly will), it will be interesting to see how many of those who rail against “radical, liberal socialism” forgo cashing their checks as a matter of principle. I predict that will be a number approaching zero. Would it be ignorance, greed or hypocrisy that enables them to look the other way and take the money? Or all three?

Adam Horvath

Eugene