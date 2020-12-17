Not The Butterfly Alone

I read with great interest the article (“The Butterfly and the Blaze,” EW 12/10) concerning the fires from this past summer and the connected weather patterns that played a role with that intense east wind. One thing I did not read was how almost all of these fires were caused by power line failures. What I found most disturbing is that many, many of these public owned utilities do not have a plan to shut off the power in the event something like this were to happen again.

I asked EPUD about this very pointedly and all I got from the managers is obfuscation and distraction from my question. They have learned nothing from what happened in Paradise, California. Nothing!!

Thomas William Baxter

Dexter