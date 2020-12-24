The dignity, color and pride of Latinx art is on full display this month at Emerald Arts Center in Springfield with the exhibit De Clores. Curated by Analee Fuentes, the exhibit’s curatorial statement notes that the exhibit has a range of pieces that show “a deep reverence for the environment to complex issues of identity. Here are conceptual manifestations of ceremony, ritual, cross-cultural mythology, iconography and even whimsy inspired by childhood memories.” Paintings, photographs, mixed media works and sculptures come from 10 artists, including Richard Keis (Curator’s Choice Award) and Suzanne Tellez Campbell (Jurors’ Choice Award and pictured). Other artists include Rogene Mañas, Mery Escobar, Ellen Gabehart, Marina Hajek, Vicki Idema, Kimberly Long, Patricia Montoya Donahue and Robert Varela.

De Colores runs through Dec. 31 in the mezzanine level of Emerald Art Center, 500 Main Street in Springfield. More information about the center’s days and hours (as well as its COVID precautions) can be found at EmeraldArtCenter.org.