Almost 11 years ago Cowfish Dance Club & Cafe opened its doors in downtown Eugene, and Shawn Di Fiore laughs at the suggestion that it’s his child. “It’s my primary focus,” Di Fiore admits, but he’s quick to point out that “so many people have contributed to this place.” This includes the employees who have organized a GoFundMe account called COVID vs. 2020, COVID-19 Relief Fund for Cowfish Dance Club & Cafe. The GoFundMe page reads in part: “The Cowfish staff decided we needed to come together and do something to help Shawn and Cowfish stay afloat during this very tough time for small businesses.” Di Fiore is humbled by it all. “I was definitely taken back by that,” he says. “I’m definitely grateful to them.” Cowfish has been an influence in the community the past 11 years, and not just for its DJ-driven dances and ping-pong tournaments. It has organized fundraisers for Beyond Toxics, Egan Warming Center, Occupy Medical, Womenspace, the Civil Liberties Defense Center and Northwest Dog Project, among others. “We need more funding,” Di Fiore says, and he is on the trail for grants and small business loans. “I’m assuming we’ll be open in some capacity in April or May.” For now, though, the GoFundMe drive is a perfect way to help keep Cowfish going during these COVID times.

COVID vs. 2020, COVID-19 Relief Fund for Cowfish Dance Club & Cafe can be found at GoFundMe.com/f/cowfish-vs-covid-2020-relief-fund or Facebook.com/cowfish.danceclub.