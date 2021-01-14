Let’s Fire Him, Now

As a proud American citizen, I urge Vice President Michael Pence and the executive cabinet to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the power of the presidency from Donald Trump.

The violent assault on the U.S. Capitol building by a mob was incited by President Trump and his dangerous rhetoric and lies about a stolen election. His actions have materially damaged our country and threatened the safety of all of its residents.

Pence and Trump’s cabinet must do what Trump has failed to: uphold their oath to defend the Constitution and invoke the 25th Amendment.

Trump has used his power and his position to target the integrity of our elections, our Congress and state governments across the country. He has incited violence and assaulted our democratic ideals. The 25th Amendment exists to remove a president in these conditions — when they present a risk to the security of the nation. For the integrity of our republic and the safety of the people, Trump needs to be removed immediately.

Vice President Pence and members of the Cabinet: I implore you to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the power of the presidency from Donald J. Trump.

It’s time to protect our country.

Curtis Taylor

Eugene