James Houston is right (“Defend Oregon’s Southern Border,” Letters 1/7). You know it’s spring at the coast when the Florida license plates arrive: AZ, TX, CA, WA, ID, MT, Dakotas etc. They’ve been here since then. Other states required quarantine even though they didn’t require masks. Not us. We’re defenseless to hordes coming from high-infection areas. We’ve had scenes from those who’ve refused to wear masks.

And now we’re in the worst of the pandemic.

Nyla Jebousek

Newport