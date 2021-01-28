Now that we’ve taken a deep breath post President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration — as well as happily watched Biden reverse Trump’s executive orders on the Keystone XL Pipeline, transgender people in the military and more — we are also looking forward to seeing the next steps. It’s not just about reversing Donald Trump’s stupidity, it’s also about moving this country forward on racial and social equity, climate change and more.

• We want to brag a little about our endorsements record with Betty Taylor who retired this month after 24 years on the Eugene City Council (See Taylor Perse’s story in the Jan. 21 Weekly). We endorsed Betty Taylor every time she ran and won in those 24 years. The local daily never endorsed her and her liberal voice on the council. We’re proud of our endorsements and take great pains with them. She has been a fine public servant and we wonder what comes next.

• The City Club of Eugene continues putting up fine virtual programs, this week on “After the Holiday Farm Fire: What Does It Mean to Rebuild?” Speakers are: Heather Buch, Lane County commissioner; Tim Laue, McKenzie Community Development Corporation; and Jeannine Parisi, Eugene Water and Electric Board. This program airs on the City Club Facebook and YouTube pages starting at noon Friday, Jan. 29, and you can find the link at the website shortly after.

• As bit by bit the COVID vaccine makes its way into the population, we welcome tiny steps back to “normalcy” by Eugene School District 4J. This week 4J high schools are resuming some athletic activities with optional outdoor training and conditioning opportunities in preparation for the Oregon School Activities Association’s announced athletic seasons. These workouts will follow all the OSAA and Oregon Health Authority guidelines and sanitation protocols. Parents and athletes should check their high school’s website or talk to their athletic director or coach for more information.

• Another national news outlet has interviewed CAHOOTS — this time, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Jan. 25 episode. Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. spoke with former Operations Coordinator Tim Black and Program Coordinator Ebony Morgan (and we spied with our little eyes Eugene Weekly’s 2020 Best Of issue behind Morgan). Wood wraps up the segment with the question we’ve all been asking: If CAHOOTS can do so much with $2 million a year, imagine what they could do with Eugene police’s $90 million budget.

• What we’re watching: Borgen. Not related to Star Trek or the Borg, it is the name of the Danish TV series now on Netflix and a reference to Christiansborg Palace where the Danish Parliament (Folketing), Supreme Court and prime minister’s office are housed. Borgen is dubbed in British English, but if you are subtitle people like we are, just switch it to the original Danish with captions. Originally produced 2010-2013, Borgen focuses on the fictional saga of the first female prime minister of Denmark and is filled with romantic, political and journalistic intrigue. It’s still timely enough that Netflix has commissioned a fourth season.