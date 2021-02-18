Support Vegan Options In Hospitals

The last thing any patient should worry about during a stressful hospital stay is whether there will be edible food. Oregon does not currently require hospitals to have a vegan option on the menu. With over 9.6 million U.S. vegans, it makes sense for there to at least be one option available for us.

Oregon House Bill 2348 proposes that hospitals and long term care homes should have a 100 percent plant-based meal option for vegan patients. I’ve spent plenty of time in hospitals and, on top of being stressful and scary, it was hard to find healthy plant-based meals. HB 2348 will make appropriate meals available for vegan patients.

If you are not vegan, this bill will not affect you. Nothing in the bill requires you to order a plant based meal, and non-vegan options will continue to be available. Options are good for everyone.

Being vegan is incredibly important to me; I shouldn’t have to skip meals in the hospital. If HB 2348 is passed, it will protect the rights of millions of people to eat healthy, ethical meals, without taking options away from anyone else.

Asher Kramerberry

Eugene