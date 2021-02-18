The Price Of Too Much Freedom

We recently lost a Lane County resident who was, and will always be, a world renowned writer, Barry Lopez. His last book, Horizon, was published in 2019.

A paragraph in the first pages describes how he felt about his country at the time of the writing: “Perhaps I’m in a minority, feeling that the instability of my own country is partly the result of its support of an adolescent’s ideal — that the people should be free to do whatever they want — and its obsession with personal gratification, whatever the cost. Lives without restraint are eventually ruinous, to those individuals and to the social and physical world around them.”

We see it more and more every day.

Lisa Readel

Florence