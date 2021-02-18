Vaccination Needs A National Policy

As a senior myself I sympathize with Robert Lowry’s frustration at Gov. Kate Brown’s delaying vaccinations for seniors (“The Governor’s COVID Wind,” Letters 2/11). However he leaves out an important point. Yes, “90-plus percent of the ongoing COVID-19 deaths are in the elderly (65 or more years old).” But a large percentage of those senior deaths were in nursing homes. Nursing home and memory care units were offered vaccinations in the very first group in Oregon.

To me the bigger frustration is the lack of a national priority list. Every state, and in some cases counties, have their own priority list. For example, 65-plus-year-old Oregonians who work across the Columbia in Washington state have been able to get vaccinated in Clark County, Washington, for quite some time.

Annette Gurdjian

Eugene