Kudos To EW’s Salmon Coverage

Taylor Griggs wrote absolutely the best article (“Salmon in the Smoke,” EW 2/4) of any investigative reporter, from any Oregon newspaper, in explaining all of the reasons for the critical status of the McKenzie wild spring chinook salmon, the last remaining wild run of salmon in the upper Willamette Basin. She also did an excellent job of pointing out why salmon are a keystone species in the environment of the Pacific Northwest. Eugene Weekly is very fortunate to have this young woman on its staff. I only hope you can keep her. She has national class journalistic talent.

Bruce H. Anderson

Eugene