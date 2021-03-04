Call Your Senators For Relief

Such a change to hear of an exciting meeting with the president and members of Congress on the recent relief bill, now passed by the House (“DeFazio Discusses COVID-19 Relief Bill During White House Meeting” EW 2/18). As U.S. Rep Peter DeFazio said, the Senate’s work on the bill is not as straightforward, but our calls (202-224-3121) and letters to our senators asking them to pass this critical relief bill can make a difference.

In addition to the many aspects mentioned by the congressman, it also expands the Child Tax Credit which will provide a ladder out of poverty to millions of families and has the power to cut child poverty in half. So let’s light up the congressional switchboard and do our part to pass this bill that puts America on the road to recovery and equity.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington