No More Trump, Ever

I taught music overseas in many other countries and I have a myriad of international friends. It is a rare week that I don’t hear from someone overseas. To a person, they are horrified at the U.S. selecting The Donald for leadership.
“He is a horrible person, Linda!”
Yes, he is. And inciting the riot in Washington, D.C., is the last straw.
“How could you choose him as a leader?”
For sure, I did not choose him.
Let your senators and congressmen know: Do everything you can to dump Trump.
Disqualify him for any office in our government ever again!
Linda Dorsey
Eugene