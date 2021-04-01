An actual audience! Performances in front of people! Ballet Fantastique is among the first local art groups to give it a go this weekend when it pirouettes onto the stage at the Hult Center with Jewels: New Vintage Vignettes from BFAN. Admittedly, because of COVID, there will be only a few people, even though Lane County has been downgraded to “Low Risk” by the state of Oregon. Only 100 people will be allowed in the 2,500-seat Silva Concert Hall for each of the three productions. Still, BFAN will be performing in front of people, and Jewels seems like a good platform to start. It’s a series of vignettes from past BFAN performances celebrating the company’s 20 years. “I wanted to offer audiences and our artists a way to dip their toes back into the live performance experience,” Donna Bontrager, the show’s choreographer and producer, says.

Ballet Fantastique’s Jewels: New Vintage Vignettes from BFAN is 7:30 pm Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3 and 4 pm Sunday, April 4 at the Hult Center. Only 100 tickets are being sold for each performance. They are $40 to $120, available at HultCenter.org and sold in pods of two or four. Masks are required. Friday’s and Saturday’s performances are being streamed at HultCenter.org for $15.