It’s season’s greetings from the Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus. After almost two years away because of the pandemic, the chorus will finally have an audience to sing to this weekend, and that alone is worth celebrating this holiday season. The Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus Presents: Joy for the Holidays Saturday and Sunday in Eugene and Corvallis. The program includes a rich mixture of the traditional (“Deck the Hall”) as well as spiritual (“Like a River in My Soul’) and even an arrangement of John Lennon’s “Imagine.” Also, under the direction of founding artistic director Evan Miles, the audience is welcomed to join the chorus for singalongs sprinkled throughout the program. It’s certain to jump-start the spirit of the holiday season.

The Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus Presents: Joy for the Holidays is 7:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 11 at First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. The chorus performs again at 3 pm Sunday, Dec. 12 at First United Methodist Church in Corvallis, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. Proof of vaccination is required and masks must be worn. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for students.