Patrick Starnes is a champion for the people.

He seeks to get corporate control out of our politics. For far too long we have been allowing big money to control the outcomes of our elections. Starnes is supportive of his community and the natural wildlife that is our state. He is an activist for both people and nature. He has made wildlife preservation a career and will continue to do so as our governor.

He has given selflessly to the community here in Oregon through his support on the school board and as a director of Soil and Water Conservation.

On a personal note, he also helped me with my Eagle Scout project!

I support Starnes for governor.

Dustin Shilling

Eugene