New Zone Stays Vibrant

Last week’s visual arts story by Ester Barkai, “A Glass Half Full: Eugene and Springfield art venues look for opportunities in uncertain times,” left out the successes of the New Zone Gallery. For over the past 20 months, the gallery has thrived with the cup brimming full of excitement with ongoing and vibrant shows, well attended First Friday openings, and a new beautiful location dedicated for bringing the arts alive to downtown Eugene.

We are also open every day of the week for the public to visit at their convenience. Also, we want to thank St. Vincent de Paul for giving us a lease for the first time in our 38-year history in the beautiful Aurora Building located at 110 E. 11th Avenue, and the arts community for their continued support during these unprecedented times.

Steve La Riccia

New Zone Gallery Coordinator