Obituaries for the Homeless

As the new year kicks off with ice and snow and torrential rain, the homeless people of Lane County struggle for shelter and survival. In addition to our news coverage of this life and death issue, the writers of Eugene Weekly will continue our project of chronicling the lives of the unhoused people who die in Lane County.
Below is a list, courtesy of Black Thistle Street Aid, of the people known to have died in 2021. EW was only able to write obituaries for the first 13 people, whose names are in bold type.
If you have contact information for friends and family who might want to talk for an obituary for other people on the list, or information on people who died but are not listed or, sadly, people who die in 2022, please email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com or call 541-484-0519.
1. Ivory McCuen
3. Hazel Dai
5. Kim Repp
10. Chuck Rintalin
13. Shandee Franke
14. Jimmy Clark
15. Anthony Pietrafitta
16. Kermit
17. Tucker
18. JJ
19. Lane Davis
20. Robert “Montana” Lepper
21. Grant
22. Irish Paul
23. Marcos
24. Ron
25. Mark Corbitt
26. Jack Edwin Hill
27. Jeremy D.
28. Kelsey Hope
29. Michael
30. Leslie Shoemaker
31. Tamara Hickling
32. Cindy Chance
33. Shawn Martin
34. Jimbo
35.Thomas Perkalis
36. Sam
37. Scott
38. Unknown man, who died of exposure at a bus stop on Hwy 99