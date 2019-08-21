Classifieds

Bulletin Board

Eugene Sex Addicts Anonymous Helpline Recording (541-342-5582). For meetings & information: www.eugene-saa.com

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Out Of the Fog Marijuana Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at 7:30 in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 13th & Pearl. Hope for marijuana addicts. Helpline # (541) 556-0877.

TATTOO ARTIST TRAINING September safe – sanitary – friendly – art focused gardenofinktattoo.com/tattoo-school

Wanted: 60s/70s Underground Newspapers/Posters: Mimeo/Politicial/Radical/Feminist/Druggie/Hippie/ Counterculture. 541-520-9821. thebookfinder@gmail.com.

GREENHILL HUMANE SOCIETY Everybody Deserves a Good Home. Open Fr-Tu 11a-6p, closed We/Th. 88530 Green Hill Rd 541-689-1503 and 1st Avenue Shelter open Tu-Fr 10a-6p & Sa 10a-5:30p, closed Su/Mo. 3970 W. 1st Ave 541-844-1777. green-hill.org See our Pet of the Week!

Bengal/ Pixi Bob Cross Kittens– exotic blue leopards, first dhots and wormed $475-900 text pictures 541-643-9351

INDUSTRIAL AIR COMPRESSOR :Eagle 18.5 CFM 100 psi 5 horsepower 60 gal tank Like new $900 541-746-7034

PRESSURIZED ABRASIVE BLASTER: 40 lbs. Barely Used 541-746-7034

SANDBLAST CABINET :40 lb. cap w/100 lbs of grit. Very good condition $150 541-747-7034

Lane ESD is seeking Instructional Assistants, Life Skills Program to support the implementation of instructional and behavioral plans designed to meet the needs of students with moderate to severe disabilities, including activities of daily living. 6-8/hr positions $14.87/hr. Benefits. For details and to apply: http://www.lesdjobs.com/

Looking for a p/t worker (20 hours per week) w/ experience in landscaping/painting/basic handyman skills. Must have a truck. Call anytime: 232-3753

OFFICE ASSISTANT for Book Publishing Company. Must have excellent computer skills, MS Word, Excel, telephone, management experience, Girl Friday. Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.Call Ms. Harris, 541-343-2582

PHYSICIAN – Nocturnist (Night Shift Hospitalist) (Multiple Openings) – PeaceHealth – Springfield and Eugene, Oregon. Diagnosis and non-surgical treatment of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults who have a wide range of problems associated with internal organs. Primary worksite will be PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield, Oregon, but occasional shift coverage may be needed at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center – University District, in Eugene, Oregon. Position represented by an Union. Send résumé/cover letter to PeaceHealth, Attn: Grace Riggs, Provider Recruiter, 770 E. 11 Ave., Eugene, OR 97401 or apply online: https://jobs.peacehealth.org Job Req.#175274. Resume/cover letter must address every requirement.

Need Birth Control? An Annual Wellness Exam? STI Testing and Treatment? Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon accepts Insurance, Medicaid (OHP) and self-paying patients. All are welcome here! Make an appointment online today at ppsworegon.org or call 800-230-PLAN

FREE RECYCLING, FREE REMOVAL Appliances, AC units, computers, batteries, metal, mowers, bottles/cans. Tom 541-653-4475.

Retired Handyman: With Young Muscle & Good Helpers. Moss Removal/ Yard Cleanup/ Moving/ Hauling- $15-$25/hr .Gutter Cleaning Special: 1 Story $90/ 2 Story $135 . Senior discounts. Bill: 541-232-3753, NO TEXTS. Lic. 5564. We come to all areas! Why call us? Because- we are the best Satisfaction guaranteed, or no charge.

DIVORCE $130. Complete preparation. Includes children, custody, support, property and bills division. No court appearances. Divorced in 1-5 weeks possible. 503-772-5295. www.paralegalalternatives.com legalalt@msn.com

HELPING YOU HEAL medically incurable illnesses, addictions and depression with Spiritual Counseling, Soul Retrievals, 7 Chakra Illuminations, and Books from Amazon. Nancy Lynne Harris, Four Winds Shaman, Spiritual Teacher. 541-343-2582. www.NancyLynneHarris.com.

Estate of Christopher Manweiler Smith Case No. 19PB04755 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon, for the County of Lane, has appointed Kenneth J. Bunter as Personal Representative of the Estate of Christopher Manweiler Smith, deceased. All persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same, with proper vouchers, to the Personal Representative, Kenneth J. Bunter c/o Patrick J. Green, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, 1300 SW Fifth Avenue, Suite 2400, Portland, OR 97201 within four months from the date of first publication of this notice as stated below, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the Personal Representative, or the attorney for the Personal Representative, Patrick J. Green, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, 1300 SW Fifth Avenue, Suite 2400, Portland, OR 97201. Dated and first published August 22, 2019. PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Kenneth J. Bunter, 700 Tabor Drive, Scotts Valley, CA 95066. ATTORNEYS FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Patrick J. Green, OSB #740062 DAVIS WRIGHT TREMAINE LLP. 1300 SW Fifth Avenue, Suite 2400, Portland, OR 97201. Telephone (503) 241-2300 Facsimile (503) 778-5299 patgreen@dwt.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE Sara LeAnn Anderson v. Robert Marian Collins, Respondent. Case No. 19DR06292 SUMMONS TO THE RESPONDENT. The Petitioner has filed a petition asking for dissolution of marriage. If you do not file the appropriate legal paper with the court in the time required, the petitioner may ask the court for a judgment against you that orders the relief requested. NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! In the name of the State of Oregon, you are hereby required to appear and answer the Petition filed against you in the above-entitled court and cause on or before the expiration of 30 days from the date of first publication of this summons. The date of first publication is August 8th, 2019. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal document called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk administrator within 30 days along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the petitioner’s attorney, or if the petitioner does not have an attorney, proof of service on the petitioner. If you have any questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (800) 452-7636. This summons is issued pursuant to ORCP 7. By /s/ Sara LeAnn Anderson, 687 Cheshire Ave, Eugene, 97405, (541) 343-2993, Petitioner. NOTICE OF STATUTORY RESTRAINING ORDER PREVENTING THE DISSIPATION OF ASSETS IN DOMESTIC RELATIONS ACTIONS TO THE PETITIONER AND RESPONDENT: PURSUANT TO ORS 107.093 and UTCR 8.080, AFTER FILING OF THE PETITION, THE PROVISIONS OF ORS 107.093 ARE IN EFFECT IMMEDIATELY UPON SERVICE OF THE SUMMONS AND PETITION UPON THE RESPONDENT. IT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL A FINAL DECREE OR JUDGMENT IS ISSUED, UNTIL THE PETITION IS DISMISSED, OR UNTIL FURTHER ORDER OF THE COURT. PETITIONER’S/ RESPONDENT’S RIGHT TO REQUEST A HEARING Either petitioner or respondent may request a hearing to apply for further temporary orders, or to modify or revoke one or more terms of the automatic mutual restraining order, by filing with the court the Request for Hearing form specified in Form 8.080.2 in the UTCR Appendix of forms.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY Probate Department. In the Matter of the Estate of James P. Joyce, Deceased. Case 19PB06081 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS : NOTICE IS GIVEN that Katherine L. Debus has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the personal representative c/o Robert Cole Tozer, Attorney at Law, 975 Oak St, Suite 615, Eugene, OR 97401, (541) 345-0795, within four months of the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or the personal representative’s attorney, Robert Cole Tozer. DATED and first published August 22, 2019 . Personal Representative /s/ Katherine L. Debus

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY, Probate Department. In the Matter of the Estate of Chester Lee Stevenson Jr., Deceased. Case No. 19PB06283 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the undersigned Personal Representative at 767 Willamette Street, Suite 302, Eugene, Oregon 97401, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorney for the Personal Representative, John C. Fisher. Dated and first published on August 22, 2019. /s/ Nancy Stevenson, Personal Representative

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY. LEA WOOD HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION v. STEPHANIE LETHLEAN, et al, Case No. 19CV20961 PUBLISHED SUMMONS: To Stephanie Lethlean – IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: an amended complaint has been filed against you to foreclose the Homeowner’s Association lien and sell the subject property to satisfy unpaid assessments owed to Plaintiff, which was recorded with the Lane County, Oregon Clerk on May 16, 2018 at Reception No. 2018-022303. You are hereby required to appear and defend the action filed against you in the above-entitled cause on or before the expiration of 30 days from the date of the first publication of this summons. If you fail to appear and answer, Plaintiff will apply to the Court for the relief prayed for in its Amended Complaint. This Summons is published by order of the circuit court judge of the above-entitled court on July 19, 2019, directing publication of this Summons once each week for four consecutive weeks in a newspaper published and of general circulation in Lane County, Oregon. The date of first publication is August 15th, 2019 and the last publication is September 5th, 2019. NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To appear, you must file with the Court a legal paper called a motion or answer. The motion or answer must be given to the court clerk or administrator within thirty (30) days along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the Plaintiff’s lawyer, or if the Plaintiff does not have a lawyer, proof of service on the plaintiff. If you have any questions, you should see a lawyer immediately. If you need help in finding a lawyer, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Referral Service at (503) 684-3763, or toll-free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. Dated and first published August 15th, 2019. Brian D. Cox, OSB No. 902405, Attorney for Plaintiff, 142 West 8th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LINN COUNTY Juvenile Department Case No. 18JU03778 JDIS No. J18-0178 PUBLISHED SUMMONS In the Matter of ISYBELLA KONKOLIS, Child. TO: Raymond A. Frost IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: A petition has been filed asking the court to enter a judgment disestablishing your parentage and establishing the parentage of another individual for the above-named child. YOU ARE DIRECTED TO FILE A WRITTEN ANSWER to the petition NO LATER THAN 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF FINAL PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS, specified herein, consenting to or objecting to the establishment of the child’s parentage and informing the court of your current residence address, mailing address and telephone number. YOUR ANSWER SHOULD BE MAILED TO Linn County Courthouse, P.O. Box 1749 Albany, OR 97321 and DHS’ attorney, AAG Kristyn M. Houston, 1162 Court Street NE, Salem, OR 97301-4096. This summons is published pursuant to the order of the circuit court judge of the above-entitled court, July 16, 2019. The order directs that this summons be published once each week for four consecutive weeks, making four publications in all, in a published newspaper of general circulation in Lane County, Oregon. Date of first publication: August 1, 2019 Date of last publication: August 22, 2019 NOTICE READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY IF YOU DO NOT FILE A WRITTEN ANSWER AS DIRECTED ABOVE, the court may proceed in your absence without further notice and issue a judgment establishing the parentage of the above-named child either ON THE DATE AN ANSWER IS REQUIRED BY THIS SUMMONS OR ON A FUTURE DATE, and may make such orders and take such action as authorized by law. RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS (1) YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO BE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY IN THIS MATTER. If you are currently represented by an attorney, CONTACT YOUR ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTICE. Your previous attorney may not be representing you in this matter. IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY and you meet the state’s financial guidelines, you are entitled to have an attorney appointed for you at state expense. TO REQUEST APPOINTMENT OF AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU AT STATE EXPENSE, YOU MUST IMMEDIATELY CONTACT the Linn County Circuit Court 300 4th Avenue SW Albany, Oregon 97321 phone number (541) 967-3848, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for further information. IF YOU WISH TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY, please retain one as soon as possible. If you need help finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 684-3763 or toll free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. IF YOU ARE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY, IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO MAINTAIN CONTACT WITH YOUR ATTORNEY AND TO KEEP YOUR ATTORNEY ADVISED OF YOUR WHEREABOUTS. 2) If you contest the petition, the court will schedule a hearing on the allegations of the petition and order you to appear personally and may schedule other hearings related to the petition and order you to appear personally. IF YOU ARE ORDERED TO APPEAR, YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM, UNLESS THE COURT HAS GRANTED YOU AN EXCEPTION IN ADVANCE UNDER ORS 419B.918 TO APPEAR BY OTHER MEANS INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, TELEPHONIC OR OTHER ELECTRONIC MEANS. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING(S) IN YOUR PLACE. PETITIONER’S ATTORNEY Kristyn M. Houston Assistant Attorney General Department of Justice 1162 Court Street NE Salem, OR 97301-4096 Phone: (503) 934-4400 ISSUED this 25th day of July, 2019. Issued by: Kristyn M. Houston #145304 Assistant Attorney General

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE PROBATE DEPARTMENT Case No. 19PB05792 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS In the Matter of the Estate of: Robert Wayne Woods NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Teresa Elaine McNesby has been appointed Personal Representative of the above Estate. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present them, with vouchers, to the undersigned Personal Representative at 626 B Street, Springfield, Oregon 97477-4615, within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice, or those claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorney for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published on August 15, 2019 /s/ Teresa Elaine McNesby, Personal Representative. Attorney for Personal Representative: Joel T. Smith, OSB No. 176122, Cascadia Estate Planning, 720 A Street, #1437, Springfield, OR 97477. Phone: (541) 937-5226. Email: joel@cascadia-ep.com Personal Representative: Teresa Elaine McNesby, 3609 Hemingway Dr., Antioch, CA 94509, Phone: (925) 872-3615

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE PROBATE DEPARTMENT Case No.: 19PB04924 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS In the Matter of the Estate of: SHARON MELINDA PRICE, Deceased. Probate proceedings in the Estate of SHARON MELINDA PRICE, deceased, are now pending in the above-entitled court, wherein Jamie Williams, has been appointed and has qualified as the Personal Representative of said estate. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present them, in due form, within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice, as stated below, at the following address now designated as the place for the presentation of claims, to-wit: Jamie Williams, Personal Representative, c/o Attorney Michael Mickelson, at Arnold Law, 401 East 10th Avenue, Suite 400, Eugene, Oregon 97401, (541) 338-9111, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the said probate proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the undersigned Personal Representative or the latter’s attorney who is Michael Mickelson, Arnold Law, 401 East 10th Avenue, Suite 400, Eugene, Oregon 97401, (541) 338-9111, michael@arnoldlawfirm.com. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: August 22, 2019.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE: In the Matter of: Alan E. Mardueno Pelestor , Petitioner, and Ashley D. Welch , Respondent. Case No. 151024114. SUMMONS: DOMESTIC RELATIONS SUIT. To: Ashley D. Welch, Respondent. The petitioner has filed a motion for Judgement Modification of Custody, Parenting time, and Child support. If you do not file the appropriate legal paper with the court in the time required (see below), the petitioner may ask the court for a judgment against you that orders the relief requested, NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear”, you must file with the Court a legal paper called a “Response” or “Motion.” Response forma may be available through the court located at: 125 East 8th Avenue, Eugene, Oregon 97401. This Response must be filed with the court clerk or administrator within thirty (30) days of the date of the first publication specified herein: August 22, 2019 along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and you must show that the Petitioner’s attorney )or the Petitioner if he/she does not have an attorney) was served with a copy of the “Response” or “Motion”. The location to file your response is at the court address indicated above. If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. If special accommodation under the American’s with Disabilities Act is needed, please contact your local court at the address above; telephone number: (541) 682-4020. /s/ Alan E. Mardueno Pelestor, Respondent.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE: Juvenile Department. Case No. 19JU01893 PUBLISHED SUMMONS In the Matter of: NOLA JADE WALKER, A Child. TO: Ryan Bradford Viloria-Steffey, aka Ryan Bradford Steffey IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: A petition has been filed asking the court to terminate your parental rights to the above-named child for the purpose of placing the child for adoption. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO PERSONALLY APPEAR BEFORE the Lane County Juvenile Court at 2727 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Eugene, Oregon 97401, on the 3rd day of October, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to admit or deny the allegations of the petition and to personally appear at any subsequent court-ordered hearing. YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM ON THE DATE AND AT THE TIME LISTED ABOVE. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING IN YOUR PLACE. THEREFORE, YOU MUST APPEAR EVEN IF YOUR ATTORNEY ALSO APPEARS. This summons is published pursuant to the order of the circuit court judge of the above-entitled court, dated July 14, 2019. The order directs that this summons be published once each week for three consecutive weeks, making three publications in all, in a published newspaper of general circulation in Lane County, Oregon. Date of first publication: August 15th, 2019, Date of last publication: August 29th, 2019. NOTICE – READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY – IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR PERSONALLY BEFORE THE COURT AS DIRECTED ABOVE, THEN YOU MUST APPEAR ON OCTOBER 17 , 2019 AT 10:00 A.M. AT THE SAME ADDRESS LISTED ABOVE. IF YOU FAIL TO APEAR FOR BOTH OF THESE DATES OR DO NOT APPEAR AT ANY SUBSEQUENT COURT-ORDERED HEARING, the court may proceed in your absence without further notice and TERMINATE YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS to the above-named child either ON THE DATES SPECIFIED IN THIS SUMMONS OR ON A FUTURE DATE, and may make such orders and take such action as authorized by law. RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS – (1) YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO BE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY IN THIS MATTER. If you are currently represented by an attorney, CONTACT YOUR ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTICE. Your previous attorney may not be representing you in this matter. IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY and you meet the state’s financial guidelines, you are entitled to have an attorney appointed for you at state expense. TO REQUEST APPOINTMENT OF AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU AT STATE EXPENSE, YOU MUST IMMEDIATELY CONTACT the Lane Juvenile Department at 2727 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Eugene, OR 97401, at 541/682-4754 , between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for further information. IF YOU WISH TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY, please retain one as soon as possible and have the attorney present at the above hearing. If you need help finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 684-3763 or toll free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. IF YOU ARE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY, IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO MAINTAIN CONTACT WITH YOUR ATTORNEY AND TO KEEP YOUR ATTORNEY ADVISED OF YOUR WHEREABOUTS. (2) If you contest the petition, the court will schedule a hearing on the allegations of the petition and order you to appear personally and may schedule other hearings related to the petition and order you to appear personally. IF YOU ARE ORDERED TO APPEAR, YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM, UNLESS THE COURT HAS GRANTED YOU AN EXCEPTION IN ADVANCE UNDER ORS 419B.918 TO APPEAR BY OTHER MEANS INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, TELEPHONIC OR OTHER ELECTRONIC MEANS. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING(S) IN YOUR PLACE. PETITIONER’S ATTORNEY: Anthony H Dundon, Assistant Attorney General, Department of Justice, 975 Oak Street, Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97401. Phone: (541)686-7973. ISSUED this 8th day of August, 2019. Issued by: /s/ Anthony H Dundon #143116, Assistant Attorney General

NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED MANUFACTURED HOME Sun Communities, Inc., dba Woodland Park Estates will sell the below-described manufactured home by private sealed bid for the highest offer received. The home has been abandoned. The home, tenant and owner are described below. Bids for cash payment will be accepted until 10:00 am, August 26, 2019. Interested parties may contact Kelli Miller, at (541) 689-7174 to make arrangements to inspect the home. Bids may be submitted to Woodland Park Estates, 1699 N. Terry Street, Eugene, Oregon 97402, for the following home: 1995 Timberidge, Home Information #283002, manufacturer’s serial #14120; located at 1699 N. Terry Street, Space #271, Eugene, Oregon 97402; owner/tenant: Eugene Andrew Kuhn, Estate of Eugene Andrew Kuhn, Ginny B. Kuhn, and the Estate of Ginny B. Kuhn.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the ESTATE OF DAVID A. ANDERSON, deceased, Lane County Probate Case No. 19PB06145. Any person having a claim against the Estate is required to present their claim(s), with vouchers attached, to Kristie A. Mangialardi, PR, Estate of David A. Anderson, c/o Alan R. Buchalter, 399 East 10th Avenue, Eugene, Oregon 97401, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claim(s) may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorney for the Personal Representative. Dated and first published: August 22, 2019 /s/ Kristie A. Mangialardi,Personal Representative. 2041 S. 300th Street, Federal Way, Washington 98003 ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Alan R. Buchalter, OSB No. 922427, 399 East 10th Avenue, Eugene, Oregon 97401 (541) 484-4414

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS In the Matter of the Estate of TEDRA ANN CLEARWATER, Deceased, in the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for Lane County, Probate Case No. 19PB05945, Carol A. Clearwater has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative c/o her attorney K. Joseph Trudeau at the address set forth below, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or her attorney, K. Joseph Trudeau, Trudeau Law Offices, P.C., 180 West Sixth Ave., P.O. Box 428, Junction City, Oregon 97448, telephone 541-998-2378. Date of first publication: August 8, 2019.

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS –ESTATE OF ELLEN MARIE RUHL LANE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT CASE NO. 19 PB05999 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with written evidence thereof attached, to the undersigned Personal Representative Paul N. Ruhl, c/o Janice L. Mackey, Hutchinson Cox, PO Box 10886, Eugene, Oregon 97440. .All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them within four months after the date of first publication of this notice to the Personal Representative at the address stated above for the presentation of claims or such claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by these proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the Attorney for the Personal Representative, named above. Dated and first published August 22, 2019. Petitioner: Paul N. Ruhl, P.O. Box 517, Lowell, OR 97452 Phone: 541-937-2100 Attorney for Petitioner: Janice L. Mackey, OSB #003101 Hutchinson Cox, PO Box 10886, Eugene, OR 97440 Phone: 541-686-9160. Fax: 541-343-8693 Email: jmackey@eugenelaw.com

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS Claims against the Estate of William Howard Green, Deceased, Lane County Circuit Court Case No. 19PB05901, are required to be presented to the Personal Representative, Donna Green, at 440 East Broadway, Suite 300, Eugene, Oregon 97401, within four (4) months from August 9th, 2019, the date of first publication of this notice, or such claims may be barred. Any person whose rights may be affected by the proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. GAYDOS, CHURNSIDE & BALTHROP, P.C., Attorneys for Personal Representative

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY – PROBATE DEPARTMENT Case No. 19PB06173 In the matter of the Estate of DOUGLAS MICHAEL FABISH, Decedent, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that SHARON FABISH has been appointed personal representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the aforementioned personal representative c/o Northwest Legal, Attn: Jinoo Hwang, 856 Olive Street, Suite 106, Eugene, OR 97401, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or attorney for the personal representative, Northwest Legal, Attn: Jinoo Hwang, 856 Olive Street, Suite 106, Eugene, OR 97401.

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS In the Matter of the Estate of ROBERT EDGAR BROWN, Deceased, in the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for Lane County, Probate Case No. 19PB06290, Cheryl R. Beem has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative c/o her attorney K. Joseph Trudeau at the address set forth below, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or her attorney, K. Joseph Trudeau, Trudeau Law Offices, P.C., 180 West Sixth Ave., P.O. Box 428, Junction City, Oregon 97448, telephone 541-998-2378. Date of first publication: August 22, 2019.

Storage Auction- 30th St. Self Storage, 790 30th St. Springfield Or. 97477 (541)741-0908 Date: 8/24/2019 Time: 11:30 AM- 301A -Taylor – 10×10, 123 – Griffin – 12×20, 125 – Coleman/Hodges – 12×20, 400D – Ellison – 6×10

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE The Trustee under the terms of the Trust Deed described herein, at the direction of the Beneficiary, hereby elects to sell the property described in the Trust Deed to satisfy the obligations secured thereby. Pursuant to ORS 86.771, the following information is provided: 1. PARTIES: Grantor: ROSS OWEN AND TIFFANY OWEN Trustee: WESTERN TITLE & ESCROW Successor Trustee: NANCY K. CARY Beneficiary: SELCO COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION 2. DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The real property is described as follows: Beginning at a point 97.8 feet South 0° 19’ West of the Southeast corner of Lot 6, Block 3, JACK’S PLAT, as platted and recorded in Book 19, Page 27, Lane County Oregon Plat Records; run thence South 0° 19’ West 97.0 feet; thence South 89° 56’ West 116.0 feet; thence North 0° 19’ East 97.0 feet; thence North 89° 56’ East 116.0 feet to the point of beginning, in Lane County, Oregon. 3. RECORDING. The Trust Deed was recorded as follows: Date Recorded: December 23, 2015 Recording No. 2015-062088 Official Records of Lane County, Oregon 4. DEFAULT. The Grantor or any other person obligated on the Trust Deed and Promissory Note secured thereby is in default and the Beneficiary seeks to foreclose the Trust Deed for failure to pay: Monthly payments in the amount of $356.16 each, due the twenty-fifth (25) of each month, for the months of December 2018 through May 2019; plus late charges and advances; plus any unpaid real property taxes or liens, plus interest. 5.AMOUNT DUE. The amount due on the Note which is secured by the Trust Deed referred to herein is: Principal balance in the amount of $23,227.11; plus interest at 10.500% per annum from November 25, 2018; plus late charges of $89.05; plus advances and foreclosure attorney fees and costs. 6. SALE OF PROPERTY. The Trustee hereby states that the property will be sold to satisfy the obligations secured by the Trust Deed. A Trustee’s Notice of Default and Election to Sell Under Terms of Trust Deed has been recorded in the Official Records of Lane County, Oregon. 7. TIME OF SALE. Date: October 31, 2019 Time: 11:00 a.m. Place:Lane County Courthouse, 125 E. 8th Avenue, Eugene, Oregon 8. RIGHT TO REINSTATE. Any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right, at any time that is not later than five days before the Trustee conducts the sale, to have this foreclosure dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the Beneficiary of the entire amount then due, other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred, by curing any other default that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation or Trust Deed and by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Trust Deed, together with the trustee’s and attorney’s fees not exceeding the amount provided in ORS 86.778. NOTICE REGARDING POTENTIAL HAZARDS(This notice is required for notices of sale sent on or after January 1, 2015.) Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. You may reach the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at 503-684-3763 or toll-free in Oregon at 800-452-7636 or you may visit its website at: www.osbar.org. Legal assistance may be available if you have a low income and meet federal poverty guidelines. For more information and a directory of legal aid programs, go to http://www.oregonlawhelp.org. Any questions regarding this matter should be directed to Lisa Summers, Paralegal, (541) 686-0344 (TS #18316.30079). DATED: June 7, 2019. Nancy K. Cary, Successor Trustee, Hershner Hunter, LLP, P.O. Box 1475, Eugene, OR 97440.

MHEL-I am very grateful to have found someone so much better than I, yet is some how still kind and foolish enough to love me.-JLEL