Lane County, Listed

Friday, Aug. 10

The 58th Annual Scandinavian Festival

The 58th Annual Scandinavian Festival in Junction City is a way to introduce people to the cultures of the Northern European people. The festival does so by dedicating each day to a different nationality: Thursday is Norwegian Day, Friday is Swedish Day, Saturday is Danish Day and Sunday is Finnish Day. The festival will feature three stages of entertainment, including folk dancers, demonstrations and music. Best of all, the festival will have food from Scandinavian countries, especially for those who have a hankering for æbleskivers (pancake puffs) or lutfisk. The festival is held in downtown Junction City at 6th and Greenwood and runs 10 am to 10 pm Thursday, Aug. 9, through Saturday, Aug. 11, and 10 am to 8 pm Sunday, Aug. 12. FREE.

Our Revolution Lane County Activist Celebration

If resisting Trump is your top priority and you’re inspired to not just support the “Blue Wave” but a revolution, celebrate with likeminded people. Our Revolution Lane County Activist Celebration will feature homemade chili, hot dogs and sno-cones. It’s also a chance to meet some elected officials. State Sen. James Manning and state Rep. Julie Fahey will attend, giving you a chance to hear what’s going on in Salem. Other local leaders and activists will be available to rile you up into starting the revolution. The celebration runs 5 to 8 pm at Emerald Park (located at 1400 Lake Drive). Sug. don. $10.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Oakridge Keg & Cask Festival

The 10th Annual Oakridge Keg & Cask Festival will bring together music, booze and food — all under the backdrop of the Willamette forest. What sounds like the beginning of a Shakespeare play will be a way to celebrate local beer and wine. Music begins at 3 pm and includes bands like Inner Light, The Elena Leona Project and CoLoSo. The dance floor’s favorite Soul Vibrator will headline. The festival takes place at the Oakridge Uptown District. FREE but $20 gets you a souvenir glass and four tasting tickets.

Eugene-Springfield Pride Festival

Celebrate all of the advancement that the LGBTQ community has had by taking part in the Eugene-Springfield Pride Festival. The celebration will kick off with opening remarks from Springfield Mayor Christine Lundberg, Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis, BOLI Commissioner Val Hoyle and Rep. Peter DeFazio. Entertainment includes a drag performance, the Gay Men’s Chorus, Glamazons and much more. Pride Festival runs noon to 6 pm at Alton Baker Park. FREE but a suggested donation of $5.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

Roaring Rapids Presents Joe Manis Quartet

The Roaring Rapids Pizza Company summertime jazz series continues with the Joe Manis Quartet. Eugene’s own Joe Manis (saxophone) leads a backing band from Portland, which features: Charlie Doggett (drums), Charlie Porter (trumpet) and George Colligan (keys). The set runs 7 to 9 pm. FREE.