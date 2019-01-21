Pickathon Announces 2019 Lineup

Late last night, Pickathon posted its first phase of artists confirmed to play this year’s fest. As usual, you can expect a diverse and inspiring experience with performances from key headliners like Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Rateliff’s first time playing Pickathon, and he’ll be bringing two different bands), Khruangbin, Mandolin Orange, Tyler Childers, Lucius, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Fruit Bats and Mountain Man along with a host of others. Official poster below and more info at pickathon.com

“Pickathon, like a microcosm of the Northwest itself, somehow continually manages to walk the line between quiet and pleasant genteel and/or raggedy and unkempt and wild,” says Eric Johnson of Fruit Bats. “Even though the visual pallette and lineup and feelings seem to get honed down to an ever-sharpened point every year, it still always feels totally raw and spontaneous at the same time. I like the blurred lines between the artists and audience, the children running wild, and the fact that I’m always compelled to not miss any set. You’ll never see more musicians watching other musicians. I’ve always likened it to a dog park for bands. I love running around with the other pups at this thing. It creates a completely unique unfiltered atmosphere that anyone watching can feel, even if they can’t explain it.”