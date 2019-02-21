Fossil Fuel Foolishness

Climate scientists have made it abundantly clear that in order to avoid the worst effects of climate change, Earth’s inhabitants must rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Cities, and by extension citizens, need to step up and make the changes necessary to secure a future for generations to come.

Transportation choices are important contributors to our individual and collective carbon emissions. In fact, the largest source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions is the transportation sector. To find out how your personal transportation choices measure up, Google “sightline carbon emissions by transportation mode.” There you will learn that a single-occupancy non-electric vehicle emits 5-7 times more CO2 than riding a bus that is three-quarters full.

Walk or cycle, and your transportation emissions are nearly zero.

Vehicle fuels make up 75 percent of the total use of fossil fuels in Eugene. We need to reduce our reliance on single-occupancy non-electric vehicles. Lane Transit District (LTD) is interested in improving bus service in our community. Through Friday, Feb. 22, you can help LTD know what the community wants by filling out their online survey.

Help LTD make it easier for more people to reduce the single-occupancy non-electric vehicle miles they drive; go to LTD.org.

Betzi Hitz

Eugene