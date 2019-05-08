Cigarettes and Milk — Full Session

Lincoln St. Sessions by Trask BedorthaPosted on

Eugene Weekly presents Cigarettes and Milk performing for #lincolnstreetsessions live at the EW offices.

Eugene Weekly’s Back Beat: Lincoln Street Sessions are a series of live studio performances featuring local musicians filmed at the EW office. Look for new sessions monthly at https://www.youtube.com/eugeneweekly

Cigarettes and Milk –
Recorded: 06-29-2017

Audio Recording & Mixing: James Bateman
Cameras: Trask Bedortha, Sarah Decker, Hunter McNie
Editor: Trask Bedortha
