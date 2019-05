Lovely letter by Jamie Selko (“Hail the Fatherland,” 5/2), which brought back to mind Molly Ivin’s quip (regarding Pat Buchanan’s “Culture War” speech at the 1992 Republican convention): “It probably sounded better in the original German.”

John Tietjen

Corvallis

Editor’s note: We had some questions about that letter, and want to clarify that it was satire.