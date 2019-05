Should plastic bags and straws be phased out? Of course. But let’s not pretend it makes a real difference.

As the Titanic goes down, the topic arises as to which detergent is correct for cleaning the decks. To focus on or make a fetish of some consumer plastics is to keep avoiding the nature of techno-industrial society. That’s where the attention must be, to not seal the fate of the biosphere.

John Zerzan

Eugene