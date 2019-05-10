EW is Hiring

Eugene Weekly is looking for a full-time news reporter/staff writer to join our small, fierce and fun office. EW’s news section covers key Lane County and Oregon issues from politics to the environment with an alt weekly flair.

EW’s writers provide readers with an alternative to the daily mainstream media. We don’t simply repeat other coverage. We provide a new story, a different perspective or a new angle. We write hard news with a narrative touch, often with a focus on solutions-based and investigative journalism.

In addition to covering news, the reporter will do online updates and features coverage from arts to sports, and write in-depth and investigative cover features.

We’re looking for a reporter who can write briskly and accurately as well as delve into long-form storytelling with color and excitement. A good EW reporter is someone who works well in a group and takes edits well, but is independent, persistent and doesn’t need handholding.

A love of public records and developing key sources is a must, as well as the flexibility to interview a vegan chef in the morning and head over to a protest in the afternoon. A good relationship with your phone’s camera and with social media will come in handy, and a good sense of humor is a bonus. There are opportunities for podcasting and other multimedia endeavors for those interested.

Our writers also do some editing, so you should have a good working relationship with AP style and not be married to the Oxford comma.

This entry-level position comes with excellent non-financial perks (mainly free food, kombucha, concert tickets, office dogs and endless coffee). The position starts as soon as it’s filled and the applicant is available — we have some flexibility for the right person.

EW’s writers have gone on to Oregon Public Broadcasting, High Country News, The New York Times and more.

The job is a full-time position with a starting salary of $32,000 and benefits, including health insurance. Send résumé with two references, a cover letter and three writing clips by 5 pm, May 31, 2019 (or show us you’re good with beating deadlines — not just watching them whiz by — and apply sooner) to editor@eugeneweekly.com. EW is proud to be an equal opportunity employer, and those with diverse backgrounds and experience are encouraged to apply.