Fragala-Rific

As a current board of education member for Lane Community College, I am voting to re-elect my colleague Lisa Fragala for the LCC board at-large Position 7.

Fragala is an extraordinary person with much to offer the students and community of LCC. She will work to ensure that all students have access to a college education and that LCC is a strong contributor to the growth and development of our community.

As a second grade teacher, she brings an incredibly important K-12 voice to the board. As a former LCC student, she can speak to the challenges that LCC students face.

With very limited state resources available for community colleges, we have to make hard decisions that impact students and the talented faculty and staff at LCC. Fragala’s approaches this work thoughtfully and never forgets about the individual person who will be affected by her vote.

There is no one better qualified and dedicated to the mission of LCC than Fragala. She is truly one of the most impressive people I have ever met. I hope you will join me and re-elect her to the LCC Board.

Melanie Muenzer

Eugene