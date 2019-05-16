Our Birthright

Great piece by Avery McRae on the continuing struggle against the corporate state (“Even More Than 15 Minutes of Fame,” 5/2) — it’s beautifully written.

McRae mentions the affluence she witnessed in Telluride and Manhattan, and I’m sure she has seen the disparity as well.

All the affluence in the world can’t equate to the priceless common water, land and air that we all share.

We appreciate Avery McRae and all the young plaintiffs who are continuing the fight that is everyone’s birthright.

Nicola V. Calvert

Eugene