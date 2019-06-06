Bach to Summer

For classical music lovers, summer in Eugene means Bach.

The two-week Oregon Bach Festival, a fixture here for more than four decades, opens June 28 with renowned British musician Jane Glover conducting the Mozart Requiem and wraps up July 13 with Hector Berlioz’ symphonic poem Romeo and Juliet.

This year’s OBF will offer performances by Brooklyn Rider; New York Polyphony, singing Spanish Renaissance music; an evening of Radiohead, John Coltrane and Bach from Portland Cello Project; and a musical exploration of Oregon’s geographical and cultural history by jazz pianist Darrell Grant.

Bach can swing modern. Scottish cellist and composer Peter Gregson, along with a cello ensemble and “an electronic soundbed,” performs his reinterpretation of the Bach Cello Suites in a concert July 6 at the Hult Center.

A couple celebrity performances that shouldn’t be missed: German recorder virtuoso (who knew there was such a thing?) Matthias Maute will rock Vivaldi’s Recorder Concerto in G Major in a performance with the OBF Berwick Academy at Beall Hall on July 1. A bit more mainstream, Grammy-winning organist Paul Jacobs returns to OBF with a program featuring Vierne’s Organ Symphony No. 6 on July 8 at First United Methodist Church.

If all that’s not enough, you can learn about the healing power of music when MacArthur “genius” award-winner Vijay Gupta gives the Hinkle Distinguished Lecture on July 9.

Also this summer, don’t miss Eugene Symphony’s outdoor Symphony in the Park concert July 26 at Cuthbert Amphitheater, with Francesco Lecce-Chong on the podium. The program includes classical and pops favorites, from Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and “Stars and Stripes Forever” to a medley of tunes from Oklahoma! Tickets are free for the 8 pm show but must be picked up in advance at the Hult box office.

The concert is repeated 7:30 pm July 29 at Bohemia Park in Cottage Grove and 7:45 pm July 30 at Stewart Park in Roseburg. No tickets required to the two out-of-town concerts.

See more about this summer’s Oregon Bach Festival at OregonBachFestival.org, and find out more about Eugene Symphony at EugeneSymphony.org.