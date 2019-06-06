Making A Difference

Love the idea in bright orange letters: “No Election Too Small” (EW 5/2). Local elections make a major difference in our lives and keep the good habit of voting alive. But of course we don’t have to wait for elections to exercise our rights in a democracy.

Right now you can help bring about the AIDS-free generation by making sure your representatives vote continued funding for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. aving lives around the world, the Global Fund strengthens health care systems, helps keep girls in school, and supports local work against these three pandemics. Our calls and letters can convince our representatives that this life-saving work matters.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish