No Veterans Day

I am saddened to hear that there has been a multitude of veterans who were disappointed that there were no veterans in a Veteran’s Day parade two years in a row. I would have written sooner, but after hearing from many as time has progressed, I felt that I would write in hopes of being a representative of our soldiers in the best way possible.

It is my intention to bring this discrepancy of the city of Springfield and the whole Emerald Valley for not realizing and repairing this disrespect. It is the paying of respect and honor to those that fought for all of us. It is also a time of teaching the young and all ages watching from the curbside how we have the freedom to sit there and watch in the first place.

Sasha Norris

Eugene