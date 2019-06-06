Road Worthy

OREGON ZOO SUMMER CONCERTS in Portland

FRIDAY, JUNE 14: RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles, 7pm, $32.50-92.50.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15: Indigo Girls, 7pm, $39.50-99.50.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22: Lucinda Williams w/ Cass McCombs, 6:30pm, $35-95.

THURSDAY, JUNE 27: Jim James & The Claypool Lennon Delirium, 6pm, $35-95

SATURDAY, JUNE 29: Greensky Bluegrass, 7pm, $30-90.

SATURDAY, JULY 27: Broken Social Scene, 7pm, $35-95.

SUNDAY, JULY 28: Michael McDonald & Chaka Khan, 6:30pm, $47.50-325.

SATURDAY, AUG. 6: The B-52s w/ OMD & Berlin, 6pm, $55-115.

SATURDAY, AUG. 10: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic w/ Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk, 6pm, $44.50-250.

SUNDAY, AUG. 11: Steve Earle & the Dukes w/ Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real, 7pm, $35-95.

MONDAY, AUG. 12: Lord Huron & Shakey Graves, 6pm, $45-105.

TUESDAY, AUG. 13: Fiest w/ Rhye, 7pm, $35-95.

FRIDAY, AUG. 16: Taj Mahal & Marc Cohen ft. guest vocalists from Blind Boys of Alabama, 7pm, $39.50-99.50.

Enlarge Kamasi Washington Photo by Todd Cooper

SATURDAY, AUG. 17: Herbie Hancock &

Kamasi Washington (pictured), 7pm, $42.50-102.50.

SUNDAY, AUG. 25: Amos Lee, 7pm, $42.50-102.50.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6: Death Cab for Cutie w/ Car Seat Headrest, 7pm, $45-105.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7: Oregon Symphony, 7pm, $29-85.

PICKATHON at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley – Aug. 2-4

Enlarge Kruangbin Photo by Mary Kang

Artists include: Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band, Nathaniel Ratliff and The Night Sweats, Kruangbin (pictured), Tyler Childers, Fruit Bats, Lucius, Mountain Man, Caamp, Yob, Lambchop, Damien Jurado, Laura Veirs, Julia Jacklin, The Marias, Mereba, Viagra Boys, Sudan Archives, Dan Mangan, B Boys, Flasher, Sam Evian, Soft Kill, Nap Eyes, Helena Deland, Young Jesus, The Tender Things, Budega, Gold Star & Virginia Wing. $165-325 for three-day pass.

LES SCHWAB AMPHITHEATER in Bend

Enlarge Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Photo by Danny Clinch

Enlarge Father John Misty Photo by Emma Tillman

SUNDAY, JUNE 9: Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit & Father John Misty (pictured), 6:30pm, $49.50.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15: The Roots, 6:30pm, $49.50.

SUNDAY, JUNE 15: Rebellion, 6:30pm, $37.50.

THURSDAY, JUNE 27: Michael Franti & Spearhead & Ziggy Marley, 6:30pm, $59.50.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29: Lyle Lovett & His Large Band, 6:30pm, $45.

FRIDAY, JULY 5: Trombone Shorty w/ Son Little, 5:30pm, $38.

SATURDAY, JULY 13: Slightly Stoopid, 5:30pm, $38.

SATURDAY, AUG. 10: The B-52s, 6:30pm, $59.50.

TUESDAY, AUG. 13: The Avett Brothers w/ Lake Street Dive, 6:30pm, $55.

TUESDAY, AUG. 20: Josh Groban, 6:30pm, $79.50.

SATURDAY, AUG. 24: CAKE, 6:30pm, $55.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 14: Gary Clark Jr., 6:30pm, $39.50.

EDGEFIELD CONCERTS in Troutdale

FRIDAY, JUNE 14, The Roots, 6:30pm, $66.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18-19: Ziggy Marley, Michael Franti & Spearhead, 6pm, $64.50.

Enlarge Anderson .Paak Photo by Todd Cooper

SATURDAY, JUNE 22: Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals (pictured) w/ Thundercat & Earl Sweatshirt, 6pm, Sold Out.

THURSDAY, JUNE 27: Lyle Lovett & His Large Band, 6:30pm, $49.

TUESDAY, JULY 16: Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mettavolution Tour, 6:30pm, $47.

WedneSDAY, JULY 17: Common, 6:30pm, $45.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY JULY 18-19: Lizzo, 6:30pm, Sold Out.

SUNDAY, JULY 21: The Raconteurs, 6:30pm, Sold Out.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, AUG. 16-17: Pink Martini ft. China Forbes & Storm Large, 6:30pm, $45.

THURSDAY, AUG. 22: Josh Groban, 6:30pm, $89.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY, AUG. 23-25: Brandi Carlile, 6:30pm, $49.50.

FRIDAY, AUG. 30: The National and Alvvays, 6:30pm, Sold Out.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7: Cake and Ben Folds., 6:30pm, $65.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13: Gary Clark Jr., 6pm, $54.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27: Of Monsters and Men, 6:30pm, $49.50.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28: Vampire Weekend w/ Soccer Mommy, 6pm, Sold Out.

4 PEAKS MUSIC FESTIVAL in Bend, June 20-23

Enlarge The Wood Brothers Photo by Alysse Gafkjen

Lineup includes: The Wood Brothers (pictured), Billy Strings, Los Lobos, Sonny Landreth, Rising Appalachia, The Lil Smokies, Poor Man’s Whiskey, Sister Sparrow and The Dirty Birds, Andy Frasco and The U.N., Pink Talking Fish, Polyrhythmics & Matador! Soul Sounds.

Also, The Drunken Hearts, Mestizo Beat, Scott Law Electric, Swindler, Samuel E-M and The Joyful Noise, Blue Summit, Mosley Wotta, The Mostest and Artist-at-Large: Maxwell Friedman and CJ Neary. Tickets at 4peaksmusic.com.

NORTHWEST STRING SUMMIT, July 18-21, at Horning’s Hideout, North Plains.

Enlarge Galactic

The Northwest String Summit lineup is out, and it’s one you don’t want to miss! With acts like

Yonder Mountain String Band, Trampled By Turtles, The Infamous Stringdusters, Galactic (pictured), Dark Star Orchestra and more — it’s sure to be a weekend of fun! Ticket info at stringsummit.com.

BRITT FESTIVAL in Jacksonville

THURSDAY, JUNE 13: RAIN (A Tribute to the Beatles), 8pm, $29.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14: Chase Rice, 7:30pm, $29.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16: Third Eye Blind w/ Ra Ra Riot, $39.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19: Little River Band, 7:30pm, $32.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28: Jim James plus Claypool Lennon Delirium Summer Tour, 7pm, $29.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, 7:30pm, $32.

TUESDAY, JULY 2: Michael Franti and Spearhead, 7pm, $31.

FRIDAY, JULY 5, Humphrey’s McGee, 7pm, $27.50.

SATURDAY, JULY 6: Mandolin Orange, 7:30pm, $25.

SUNDAY, JULY 7: Dwight Yoakum, 7:30pm, $33.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17: Chicago, 7:30pm, $45.

Enlarge Kamasi Washington Photo by Todd Cooper

THURSDAY, JULY 18: Rodrigo y Gabriela (pictured), 7:30pm, $31.

FRIDAY, JULY 26: Britt Festival Orchestra w/ Third Coast Percussion, 8pm, $25.

SUNDAY, JULY 28: Britt Festival Orchestra w/ Oliver Herbert, cello, 8pm, $25.

FRIDAY, AUG. 2, Britt Festival Orchestra, 8pm, $10.

SUNDAY, AUG. 4: Britt Festival Orchestra, 8pm, $10.

FRIDAY, AUG. 9: Britt Festival Orchestra w/ Augustin Hadelich, violin, 8pm, $10.

SUNDAY, AUG. 11: Britt Festival Orchestra, 8pm, $10.

THURSDAY, AUG. 22: CAKE, 8pm, $39.

Saturday, Aug. 24: The Wood Brothers, 7pm, $29.

THURSDAY, AUG. 29: Lost 80s, 6:30pm, $32.

FRIDAY, AUG. 30: Gov’t Mule, 7pm. $29.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13: Diana Krall, 7:30pm. $32.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 15: The Australian Pink Floyd Show, 7pm. $31.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4: The Beach Boys, 7:30pm, $33.

BELOVED FESTIVAL (Sacred Art, Movement and Music Festival) in Tidewater, Aug. 9-12.

Enlarge Kamasi Washington

Beloved is a four-day sacred art, movement and music festival on the Oregon Coast. Beloved is a healing event intended to experiment with new models for culture. The music lineup includes: Nahko & Medicine for the People, Sudan Archives (pictured), Digable Planets, Ghost-Note & the Vanguard, Dirtwire, Climbing Poetree and more. Tickets at belovedfestival.com.