Skoolies Rule!

A skoolie is an old school bus that has been converted into a full or part-time living space — basically a re-used and recycled take on an RV. If you are thinking beat-up old hippie bus, think again (no offense to old hippie buses, which are fun, too). These skoolies at The Bus Fair are tiny homes on wheels.

There will be 30 skoolies as well as art and food vendors, a beer garden and other adult beverages at The Bus Fair, in addition to live music and camping. According to organizers Brock Butterfield, a portion of ticket sales will go to Forever Homes, Vehicles for Change, a Medford nonprofit converting school buses into RVs and placing homeless families in them at an RV park for six months.

Butterfield says the majority of beer sales are a fundraiser for local nonprofit trail stewards, GOATS (Greater Oakridge Area Trail Stewards).

He says it all began for him during his career as a professional snowboarder needing cheap and warm way to travel in the winter.

The Bus Fair is Saturday, June 8, in Oakridge; the Skoolie Show is 11 am to 6 pm and live music is 4 pm to 9 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance at thebusfair.com, $20 at the door, kids 12 and under are free.