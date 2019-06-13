Eat Your Veggies

With summer upon us, I wanted to call attention to, and thank you for, printing the April 18 article written by Camilla Mortensen titled “Earth Day Cometh.” I am a single mother of a very hyper four-year-old girl, and getting her to eat fruits and veggies isn’t the easiest. When we can go to the gardens and she gets to work and see the food growing herself, getting her to eat healthy is a breeze.

Thank you for getting the word out so other parents of picky eaters can have a chance to teach and show their children that gardening and having fruits and veggies can be fun.

Jordan Hubbard

Eugene