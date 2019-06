“In all of my years of public life I have never obstructed justice. I welcome this kind of investigation because people have got to know whether or not their president is a crook” — Richard Nixon at a press conference on Nov. 17, 1973.

Richard Nixon or Donald Trump, the lie remains the same. At least Nixon was more welcoming and understood the question.

Let’s make sure both stories have the same happy ending. Two dates to remember: Nov. 17, 1973 and Nov. 3, 2020.

Benton Elliott

Eugene