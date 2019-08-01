A New Peace

Great to hear about the Nobel Peace Park in Eugene; it’s worthy of celebration (“Celebrate Peace,” 7/11). It is said, “Peace begins when hunger ends.” We call all to take action to bring this about.

We have what we need to end hunger and poverty; the only thing lacking is the political will. Calling and writing those who represent us to promote legislation like a renters tax credit can help this come about. Our voices are what will create the political will for this lofty goal.

Why not invite your representatives to the Peace Park and then ask them to work with you to end hunger and poverty and usher in a new era of peace?

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.