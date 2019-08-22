Hot Dogs and Cold Bacon

A dog was left in a hot car on 5th Avenue today for well over an hour. The EPD were alerted after half an hour of the dog panting aggressively and unresponsive to humans. The owners were contacted, but it took another half hour for them to show up, laughing and joking as they walked over.

The laughing continued with the officers, and the owners were clearly issued no citation. Outstanding police work from our boys in blue, and the poor dog’s owners should be thoroughly ashamed.

Chris Harding

Eugene