Much has changed in 50 years. The nonprofit has spread its wings with facilities throughout Eugene, and it has altered its original name — White Bird Socio-Medical Aid Station. Its headquarters, though, remains at East 12th Avenue, and the structure looks charmingly untouched. White Bird Clinic’s mission has certainly not changed, be it with medical, legal, mental health or substance abuse assistance that is out of reach for too many people. The mission and the services White Bird provides will be toasted Friday with the White Bird Clinic 50th Anniversary Fundraiser. Coincidently, it’s also the 30-year anniversary of CAHOOTS, the mobile crisis intervention unit that is perhaps White Bird’s most recognized public arm, operating 24/7 in Eugene and Springfield. CAHOOTS handled more than 17 percent of Eugene public safety calls in 2018 and has been a model that has been studied by other cities.

Call this a double shot of a party. The celebration for the White Bird Clinic and CAHOOTS is 7 pm Friday, Aug. 30, at WildCraft Cider House, 232 Lincoln Street. Music includes The Dirty Dandelions, Muddy Souls and Cedar Teeth. $10-25, sliding scale at the door.