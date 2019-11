2019 Holiday Happenings Calendar

Thursday, Nov. 14

The Thanksgiving Play, 7:30 pm Thursday through Saturday & 2 pm Sunday, through Nov. 24, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, info & tickets at octheatre.org.

Maude Kerns Art Ctr. presents “Art for All Seasons” show & Club Mud ceramics sale through Dec. 20, opening reception 6-8 pm today, 1910 E. 15th Ave. FREE.

Eugene Symphony: Mozart’s Requiem, 7:30 pm, Hult Ctr.

Friday, Nov. 15

The Thanksgiving Play continues. See Nov. 14.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Eugene Holiday Market, handcrafted gifts, holiday music, entertainment, international food court, 10 am-6 pm today & tomorrow, Friday through Sunday Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Saturdays & Sundays through Dec. 22 & 10 am-4 pm Monday & Tuesday, Dec. 23-24, Lane Events Ctr., 13th & Jefferson, holidaymarket.org. FREE.

Bandstand, Tony-winning musical, 2 pm & 8 pm today, 1 pm tomorrow, Nov. 17, Hult Ctr.

South Valley Farmers Market, handmade, locally sourced products & goods, arts & crafts, kids activities, 1-4 pm Saturdays through Dec. 21, 1-5 pm Dec. 7 for tree lighting ceremony in Opal Park, located in Cottage Grove Armory, 628 E. Washington Ave., Cottage Grove.

Harvest Holiday Bazaar, crafts, art, used items, family photos, food, music, gift making, free child care (ages 3 & up) & more, 9 am-4 pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. FREE.

The Thanksgiving Play continues. See Nov. 14.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Holiday Gift & Craft Sale, vendors, crafts & hot lunch w/”Wanda’s Crew,” 9 am-4 pm, Spfd. SDA Church Fellowship Hall, 1630 N. 12th St., Spfd. FREE.

Sugar Skull! Dia de Los Muertos Musical Adventure, 11 am & 3 pm, Hult Ctr.

The Thanksgiving Play continues. See Nov. 14.

Monday, Nov. 18

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, 8 pm, Hult Ctr.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Love Heals All Wounds, socially conscious dance, 7:30 pm, Hult Ctr.

Friday, Nov. 22

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast, 6 pm dinner & 7:30 pm shows Friday & Saturdays through Dec. 21, 12:30 pm brunch & 2 pm show Sundays, Dec. 1-14, Actors Cabaret, 996 Willamette St., info & tickets at 683-4368.

Along Came Trudy Holiday Show, 5 pm today, 9 am tomorrow & 10 am Sunday, Nov. 24, 1486 18th St., Spfd., $10, tickets at eventbrite.com.

Colette Govan Studio Holiday Sale, photo books, collage, cards, silk bags, handmade books & more, 4-7 pm today & 11 am-4 pm tomorrow, Nov. 23, 1140 W. 20th Ave., 541-844-8314.

Lights Up Downtown, music, lights, food & merriment, 5:15-7 pm, Park Blocks.

Upstart Crow’s Elf Jr.: The Musical, 7 pm today through Sunday, Nov. 25, 2 pm matinee Saturday, Nov. 23, Hult Ctr, tickets at hultcenter.org.

The Thanksgiving Play continues. See Nov. 14.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 16.

Saturday, Nov. 23

ARTful Delights Holiday Show w/Patti Lomont, 11 am-6 pm today & tomorrow, McMillan Spring Studio, 2106 Millian St. & Catherine Imo Studio, 396 Dellwood Dr. FREE

All That! Dance Company’s The Nutcracker Remixed, 1 pm & 6:30 pm, Hult Ctr.

McKenzie River Artisan Faire, handcrafted goods, jewelry, spa products, photos & more, 10 am-5 pm today & tomorrow, Nov. 24, Vida McKenzie Community Ctr, 90377 Thomson Lane, Vida.

The Thanksgiving Play continues. See Nov. 14.

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast continues. See Nov. 22.

Along Came Trudy Holiday Show continues. See Nov. 22.

South Valley Farmers Market continues. See Nov. 16.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 16.

Sunday, Nov. 24

National Geographic Live: Social By Nature, photography, 2 pm, Hult Ctr.

The Thanksgiving Play continues. See Nov. 14.

Along Came Trudy Holiday Show continues. See Nov. 22.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 16.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Turkey Trot 2019, 4-mile run, 2-mile walk, proceeds to benefit FOOD for Lane County & St. Vincent de Paul, 9 am, Maruie Jacobs Park, details & registration at Level32racing.com.

Friday, Nov. 29

The Kinsey Sicks in Oy Vey in a Manger, Dragapella beautyshop quartet, 7:30 pm today, 2 pm & 7:30 pm tomorrow, Nov. 30, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, tickets at octheatre.org or 465-1506.

Night of a Thousand Stars, snow, lights, Santa & magic, 5-8 pm, 5th St. Public Market. FREE.

Village Green Christmas Market at the Village Green, vendors, Santa, food, drink & music, & over half a million lights, open most days through Dec. 31, historic Cottage Grove, villagegreenchristmas.com.

Eugene Weavers’ Guild Fiber Arts Celebration & Holiday Sale, handcrafted items, gifts, artisan demos, raffle, refreshments & more, 10 am-5 pm today & tomorrow, Nov. 30, Eugene Textile Center, 2750 Roosevelt, 688-1565.

Night of a Thousand Stars, lights, snowfall, Christmas music & Santa, 5-8 pm, Fifth St. Public Market. FREE.

Thurston High School Choir’s Holiday Craft Faire, hand-crafted items, food, movies for kids, 10 am-6 pm today & 10 am-5 pm tomorrow, Nov. 30, Thurston High School, 333 N. 58th St., Spfd. FREE.

Eugene Weavers Guild Annual Fiber Arts Celebration & Holiday Sale, 10 am-5pm today & tomorrow, Nov. 30, Eugene Textile Center, 2750 Roosevelt.

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast continues. See Nov. 22.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Down to Earth Winter Market, hosted by Whiteaker Community Market, gift, pop-up market w/tons of vendors, 11 am-5 pm today & tomorrow, Dec. 1, Down to Earth Home, Garden & Gift, 532 Olive St.

Holiday Bazaar & Vendor Fair, proceeds to benefit Eugene Parent-Child Preschool, 10 am-3 pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 16.

The Kinsey Sicks in Oy Vey in a Manger continues. See Nov. 29.

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast continues. See Nov. 22.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Christmas Bazaar, benefit for Cottage Grove Christian School, vendors, silent auction, 10 am-5 pm, Cottage Grove Armory, 628 E. Washington St., Cottage Grove.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze, 6:30 pm, Hult Ctr.

Santa PAWS w/Greenhill, bring your cat or dog to visit Santa, leashed only, noon-6 pm, Fifth St. Public Market. FREE.

Eugene Gleemen Christmas Holiday Concert, 2:30 pm, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St., tickets at EugeneGleemen.org or at the door.

A Procession of Lessons & Carols for Advent, choral music event, 4:30 pm, Central Lutheran Church, 1857 Potter St. FREE.

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast continues. See Nov. 22.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 16.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, 7:30 pm, Hult Ctr.

Thursday, Dec. 5

At Winter’s Edge, play by Eugene’s own Rachael Carnes, 7:30 pm Thursday through Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, through Dec. 15, Very Little Theatre, info & tickets at thevlt.com.

She Loves Me, 7:30 pm Friday & Saturday, Dec. 6-21, 3 pm Sunday, Dec. 7 & Dec. 22, The Shedd, tickets at theshedd.org.

Candlelight Baroque concert feat. the Oregon Mozart Players, 7:30 pm today & Saturday, Dec. 6, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St., tickets at oregonmozartplayers.org.

Faith Rahill’s Holiday Pottery Sale, 5-8 pm today, 10 am-4 pm Saturday, Dec. 7, & 11 am-4 pm Sunday, Dec. 8, 2581 Monroe St.. 541-514-8263. FREE.

Yachats Ladies Club Christmas Bazaar, crafts, ornaments, baked goods, candies & more, 10 am-3 pm Friday through Sunday, Dec. 7-9, Yachats Ladies Club House, 286 W. 3rd St., Yachats. FREE.

Holiday Concert w/Corvallis-OSU Symphony, 7:30 pm, The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. $22-$32, info at cosusymphony.org.

29th Annual Light Parade, 7-8:30 pm, Junction City.

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast continues. See Nov. 22.

Friday, Dec. 6

Holiday Art Sale, feat. works by Suma Elan, Annie Heron, Kathy Tiger & Penny McAvoy, noon to 7 pm Fridays & Saturdays, Dec. 6-14, three locations: 2275 Columbia, 2489 Emerald & 1350 E. 25th.

Oliver!, 8 pm Friday through Satuday, 2:30 pm Sunday, Dec. 6-22, Cottage Theatre in Cottage Grove, info & tickets at cottagetheatre.org.

Sprout! 2nd Annual Children’s Business Expo, children of all ages explore entrepreneurship & sell their own products & services, includes workshops, 4:30-7:30 pm, Eugene Mindworks, 207 E. 5th Ave.

14th Annual Holiday Art Fair, 4-8 pm today, 10 am-5 pm tomorrow, Dec. 7 & 11 am-4 pm Sunday, Dec. 8, 2521 Moon Mountain Dr. FREE.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Naughty, Nice & Holiday Spice w/Eugene’s Gay Men’s Chorus, 7:30 pm, Trinity United Methodist Church, 440 Maxwell Road, tickets at eugenegmc.org.

Tracie Manso’s 24th-annual Holiday Pottery Studio Sale, 10 am-5 pm today & tomorrow, 2966 Calla St., 342-8213. FREE.

Victorian Family Craft Day, 11 am-3 pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St., 484-0808, smjhouse.org.

Holiday Bazaar & Craft Fair, 9 am-5 pm today & 9 am-2 pm tomorrow, Dec. 8, St. Paul Catholic Parish Hall, 1201 Satre St.

Whiteaker Community Winter Market, artists, jewelers, herbalists & healers, cocktails available, noon-8 pm today & tomorrow, Dec. 8, Thinking Tree Spirits, 88 Jackson St.

McKenzie Christmas Bazaar, arts, crafts, gifts & more, 9 am-4 pm, Walterville Grange #416, Spfd.

Handel’s Messiah w/Central Chorale & Chamber Orchestra, 7pm today & 3 pm tomorrow, Dec. 8, Central Lutheran Church, 1857 Potter St., $10-$20 suggested donation, all proceeds go to FOOD for Lane County.

Cascade Chorus 31st Annual Christmas Celebration, 2 pm, Willamette High School, 1801 Echo Hollow Rd., tickets at 607-6937 or cascadechorus.org.

Spfd. Christmas Parade, 1-3 pm, 21st St. & Olympic St. to Pioneer Pkwy E. & Main St., downtown Spfd. FREE.

Westfir Bridge Lighting Festival, 6-8 pm, 47365 First St., Westfir. FREE.

Harrisburg Light Parade, 7 pm, Harrisburg Area Museum, 490 Smith St.

Eugene Hotel Holiday Bazaar, handcrafted items made by hotel residents & local artists, 9 am-3 pm, 222 E. Broadway.

Howard Holiday Bazaar, bake sale to support music program, gifts, handcrafted items, plants & more, 9 am-2 pm, Howard Elementary School, 700 Howard Ave.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 16.

Holiday Art Sale continues. See Nov. 6.

At Winter’s Edge continues. See Dec. 6.

Oliver! continues. See Dec. 6.

She Loves Me continues. See Dec. 6.

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast continues. See Nov. 22.

South Valley Farmers Market continues. See Nov. 16.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Gustav Holst, 7:30 pm, The Shedd, tickets at theshedd.org.

Holiday Community Concert w/Fountainview Academy Orchestra & Singers, classic Christmas songs, 7 pm, Eugene Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1275 Polk St..

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 16.

At Winter’s Edge continues. See Dec. 6.

Oliver! continues. See Dec. 6.

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast continues. See Nov. 22.

She Loves Me continues. See Dec. 6.

Handel’s Messiah continues. See Dec. 7.

Monday, Dec. 9

Shasta Middle School Band & Choir Winter Concert, 7 pm, Hult Ctr.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Mat Kearney, 7:30 pm, The Shedd, tickets at theshedd.org.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Eugene Symphony: The “Organ” Symphony, 7:30 pm, Hult Ctr.

A Holly Jolly Christmas w/The Jazz Kings, 7:30 today & 3 pm Sunday, Dec. 15, The Shedd, tickets at theshedd.org.

At Winter’s Edge continues. See Dec. 6.

Friday, Dec. 13

Ballet Fantastique’s Babes in Toyland, 7:30 pm today & Satuday, Dec. 14, 2:30 pm Sunday, Dec. 15, Hult Ctr., tickets at hultcenter.org.

Holiday Tea at Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 4-6:30 pm today & 1-3:30 pm tomorrow, Dec. 14, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St., 484-0808, smjhouse.org.

Holiday Art Sale continues. See Nov. 6.

She Loves Me continues. See Dec. 6.

Oliver! continues. See Dec. 6.

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast continues. See Nov. 22.

At Winter’s Edge continues. See Dec. 6.

Saturday, Dec. 14

The Eugene Downtown Lions Club’s 12th annual Pancake Breakfast w/Santa & Mrs. Claus, 8 am to noon, St. Thomas Episcopal Fellowship Hall, 1465 Coburg Road. $8 for adults, $5 for kids, 3 & under eat free.

Pleasant Hill Pottery Sale, feat. works by a slew of artists, paintings, jewelry, glass & fiber art, coffee & treats, 10 am-5 pm, 85426 Ridgeway, Pleasant Hill. FREE.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 16.

South Valley Farmers Market continues. See Nov. 16.

Holiday Art Sale continues. See Nov. 6.

She Loves Me continues. See Dec. 6.

Oliver! continues. See Dec. 6.

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast continues. See Nov. 22.

At Winter’s Edge continues. See Dec. 6.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Eugene Concert Choir: Christmas Classics, 2:30 pm, Hult Ctr., tickets at hultcenter.org.

Eugene Ballet: The Nutcracker, 3 pm, The LaSells Stewart Ctr., 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis, tickets & info at eugeneballet.org.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 16.

Oliver! continues. See Dec. 6.

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast continues. See Nov. 22.

At Winter’s Edge continues. See Dec. 6.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Oliver! continues. See Dec. 6.

Friday, Dec. 20

Radio Redux: Christmas Special, 7:30 pm today, 2 pm Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 21-22, Hult Ctr., tickets at hultcenter.org.

The Nutcracker presented by Eugene Ballet Company, 7:30 pm today & Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 pm Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 21-22, Hult Ctr.

Holiday Tea at Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 4-6:30 pm today & 1-3:30 pm tomorrow & Sunday, Dec. 21-22, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St., 484-0808, smjhouse.org.

Oliver! continues. See Dec. 6.

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast continues. See Nov. 22.

She Loves Me continues. See Dec. 6.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Oliver! continues. See Dec. 6.

She Loves Me continues. See Dec. 6.

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast continues. See Nov. 22.

South Valley Farmers Market continues. See Nov. 16.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 16.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Jingle Bells Run: 15K, 5K & Kids Dash, 11:45 am, Eclectic Edge Racing, 750 Commercial St., register at eclecticedgeracing.com.

Oliver! continues. See Dec. 6.

She Loves Me continues. See Dec. 6.

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 16.

Monday, Dec. 23

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 16.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Eugene Holiday Market continues. See Nov. 16.