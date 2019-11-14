George Evano’s all-star tribute to Nancy Wilson

“Guess Who I Saw Today” was the single that started it all in 1960, and the great jazz singer Nancy Wilson never looked back in a career that spanned five decades, scores of recordings and turns as an actress on television. Since her death last year at age 81, tributes have flowed for Wilson. This includes Eugene resident and saxophonist George Evano’s all-star band tribute to Wilson on Saturday, drawing from her 1962 album Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderly. Adderly, a saxophonist, also was legendary. Among his hits was “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy,” a 1966 soul jazz single that was a crossover pop hit. Evano, who has played throughout the U.S. and Europe and is a former executive with Oregon Bach Festival, will be joined on stage by vocalist Andie Miles, pianist Gus Russell, Niels Miller on bass and Cam Siegal on drums.

George Evano’s all-star band tribute to Nancy Wilson is 7:30 pm, Saturday, Nov. 16, at The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $12.