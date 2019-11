Thank you, Mayor Lucy Vinis, for your leadership of the city’s draft of the Climate Action Plan 2.0. As you know, this will require personal sacrifices on everyone’s part. Therefore I request that you and the councilors, along with department heads and senior staff, set an example as leaders for the rest of us to follow.

Please post on social media what actions you personally are taking to reduce greenhouse gases. Also encourage the councilors and staff to do the same.

Richard Hughes

Eugene