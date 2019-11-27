Gifts for Mamas and Babes

Chances are this holiday season you know someone who is expecting or has recently had a baby. Shopping for a new mama and baby is doubly rewarding. When it comes to gifting, I’ll admit, I am a bit competitive. I want to find the perfect standout gift that is useful, durable, ethically made, unique and local. The following products, experiences and services are excellent options for your loved ones with growing families.

Marley’s Monsters

Marley’s Monsters is an eco-boutique for all things reusable. From beautifully made burp cloths, to wipes, bibs and so much more. In a culture where the majority of baby products are disposable, Marley’s Monsters offers a sustainable alternative to reduce waste for every style of parenting. Our baby loves the bold patterns and colors of their 100 percent flannel cotton wipes and unpaper towels. They are great for washcloths, cleaning up messes, cold compresses and nearly anything you can think of. Their products are fun, functional and completely customizable.

Available at Marley’s Monsters, 234 W. 6th Avenue, and online at MarleysMonsters.com.

Papa Don's Toys

Papa Don’s Toys

Papa Don’s Wooden Toys should become your go-to for artistically handcrafted toys. Locally owned since 1973, Papa Don’s makes handcrafted, natural wooden toys that feel as though they are made in a fairy tale workshop. What sets this business apart is the craftsmanship and love that go into their products. Papa Don began by making toys for his children. Inspired by their joy with his creations, he and his wife became full-time toymakers, selling their items at Saturday Market and the Oregon Country Fair. Today, the business is owned and operated by one person, Papa Don’s daughter, Diana DeFazio, a second-generation toymaker who hand makes all of the toys. Crafted from locally harvested Oregon alder, free from toxic finishes and dyes, the toys are works of art made to last for generations.

Available online at PapaDonsToys.com and Etsy.com/market/Papa_Dons_Toys.

If you are in Eugene or Springfield, you can place your order by phone by Dec. 15 to arrange for local pick up by calling DeFazio at 541-515-8939 or order online to have your toys shipped.

Earth Mama Organics

Earth Mama Organics

Founded in Clackamas in 2001 by mother and nurse Melinda Olsen, Earth Mama Organics offers a range of herbal products for baby and mama care. What sets this company apart is its line of postpartum products for both vaginal and C-section births. Specifically, their herbal sitzbath sachets that can be used as an herbal compress, or traditional sitzbath, the perianal spray and balm. Postpartum mama care is all too often overlooked. Their products were essential for my recovery and have become a regular item for baby shower and postpartum gifts.

Available at Fred Meyer, Market of Choice, Capella Market and Natural Grocer, and online at EarthMamaOrganics.com.

City Mouse Clothing

City Mouse Clothing

When Donna DeRousie opened City Mouse Clothing in Seattle in 2010, she noticed a need for high-quality organic baby clothes at a reasonable price point. Although organic cotton clothing is widely available, the labor and farming practices to produce that cotton are often atrocious. To establish an organic and ethically sourced option, DeRousie created her line of clothing that sources all of her cotton from Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified farms. GOTS regulates environmentally and socially responsible practices through the entire textile chain. From the production of the cotton to the custom sewing and dying of the fabric, DeRousie is involved in the creation of exceptionally well-made, gorgeous and mindful baby clothes.

Available at Bambini and online at CityMouseStudio.com.

The Baby to Love Smock

The Baby to Love Smock

Mealtimes at our house are an ever-evolving activity where our babe showcases her overachievement for making a mess. Every mommy blog and parenting book emphasizes the importance of making mealtime fun and exploratory. To make mealtimes fun — and also contain the mess — the Baby to Love Smock is an essential item. Unlike bibs, this waterproof smock provides full-body coverage and keeps the messiest eater remarkably clean. The Baby to Love Smock is PVC, BPA and vinyl free. It is a breeze to wipe down and has withstood the test of time. This is an item that every parent will use and re-use multiple times a day.

Available at shop.BabyToLove.com.

If you are still searching for the right gift, consider giving an experience or service. The following were invaluable resources during and after my pregnancy.

Faulkner’s Helping Hands house cleaning and organization services. To schedule a gifted house cleaning session call Sara Faulkner at 541-606-8093.

Prenatal Yoga with Jennifer Jamieson at Eugene Yoga Downtown eugeneyoga.us.

Liberation Lactation Consultation in-home or over the phone lactation support. To schedule a session call Danica Zapata Stiles, RN IBCLC at 541-221-3388.