Dragapella Chrismukkah

In one festive day, I went from decorating the tree with my wholesome, albeit irksome, family to a bawdy, mostly Jewish twist on Christmas with four fabulous drag queens and an a cappella score.

The self-proclaimed Dragapella beauty shop quartette from San Francisco, the Kinsey Sicks brought its holiday show Oy Vey in a Manger to Oregon Contemporary Theatre for one weekend only, Nov. 29 and 30.

Winnie, Trixie, Angel and Trampolina are desperate to sell their manger — the manger — which is actually their house, with a shabby living room buried under last night’s boozy decisions. Unabashedly scathing of conservative politics, the show’s pitch perfect-harmonies and ambitious wigs make Oy Vey in a Manger the dirtiest holiday delight of the season. At least one elderly couple walked out at intermission.

The show is a whirlwind of flashy sequins, lacquered eye shadow and hard-hitting political and social commentary. It’s whatever the R-rated version of silly is, a drag revue in the key of Lenny Bruce.

Songs like “God Bless Ye Femmy Lesbians,” “Oh Hoey Night” and “Crystal Time in the City” are hilarious, raunchy sit-and-spins on the usual Michael Bublé holiday classics. Whatever your level of tolerance for the profane, the Kinsey Sicks are a brilliantly harmonious talent.

My personal favorite, “Worry,” a flip on Bobby McFerrin’s carefree “Don’t Worry Be Happy,” is the perfect anthem for our anxiety-plagued culture, a reminder that whatever you’re celebrating — or not celebrating — this holiday season, be sure to make room for laughter and glitter.

